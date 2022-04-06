Ruth Jansen
April 1, 2022 - Nov, 13, 1944
Ruth Jansen left this world for a better one on the morning of April 1, 2022, April Fools’ Day. How appropriate, as many of her friends and family may have thought it was her latest joke. No doubt she is laughing all the way to heaven.
Ruth was born on November 13, 1944, during the height of World War II and although the world was wrought with turmoil, George and Eleanor Dornacker welcomed a new born girl into their growing farming family in the Town of Addison. She grew up as a true farm girl, attended Slinger High School and learned quickly the farming life was not for her. Ruth went to cosmetology school, married Tom Jansen in 1964 and moved to the big city of West Bend.
Ruth loved Tom and they celebrated 52 years together. They had three children, Scott, Steven and Sherry, and built a wonderful home for all of them. When Tom passed away a little over 5 years ago, she missed him dearly and we knew that it would be only a matter of time before they would be together again. Ruth’s strong faith and her active participation in Holy Angeles Church gave constant reassurance that Tom was patiently waiting.
Being a beautician for the 58-plus years was so much more than a job for Ruth. Her clients were part of an exclusive social club where the latest stories, jokes and probably a little gossip were shared by those in the chair and those in waiting. Ruth worked almost to the end not because she needed to work, but because she craved the social interaction with those that she enjoyed making beautiful. We have no doubt by now she is running the Lord’s Salon or at least giving her opinion on how it could be better.
Ruth and Tom were very active in the community and many organizations, including Holy Angels Church, The Knights of Columbus, Germanfest, Hon-E-Kor Golf Club and many others. They loved to travel and Ruth organized a number of trips abroad and gambling trips to casinos throughout Wisconsin. Tom never seemed to win but Ruth always seemed to never lose. The world is good at creating balance, which is a word that best describes Tom and Ruth. They worked great together and we are happy they are together again.
Words to describe Ruth: loving wife, loving mom, opinionated, loyal friend, generous, stubborn, strong woman, a pretty good cook, always welcoming with a drink and joke. We love you and will miss you greatly.
Ruth is survived by her two sons: Scott (Karyn) of Englewood, Colorado and Steven of Madison, and a granddaughter, Elizabeth. She is further survived by her siblings: Carol Hamm of Slinger and Ralph (Arleen) of West Bend, her sister-in-law Pat Dornacker of West Bend, her brothers-in-law Ralph Wenzlaff and Clint Gundrum Clint Gundrum of West Bend and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; daughter Sherry; grandson Alex; her parents, George and Eleanor; her brother Leo; her sister June; her mother and father-in-law: Lawrence and Rose Jansen; and 2 brothers-in-law: Marvin Hamm and Richard Jansen; and 3 sister-in-laws, Rita Wenzlaff, Mary Gundrum, and Betty Jansen.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, April 11, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. at Holy Angels Church in West Bend. The family will greet visitors prior to Mass starting at 1:30 at the Holy Angels Church. Burial will be Tuesday morning at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Holy Angels Church are appreciated.
We would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank-you to the nurses that came to Ruth’s home and the nurses and staff at The Kathy Hospice and Froedtert West Bend Hospital for the loving and compassionate care given to Ruth. We would also like to thank so many friends and family for their love, support and prayers.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to share a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.