Ruth Marie Roskopf
Oct. 1, 1925 — Feb. 3, 2022
Born October 1, 1925 (nee Meyer), Ruth Marie Roskopf passed away peacefully at the age of 96 surrounded by her family on February 3, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of the late John Louis Roskopf Jr.; loving mother of Mary Ann (Peter) Pritzlaff, Thomas (Joan) Roskopf and Jane (Paul) Martin. She was cherished grandmother of Judith (Mark) Hickey, Michael Pritzlaff, John Roskopf, Thomas (Amy) Roskopf Jr., Laura (Dustin) Hahn, Jennifer (Marcus) Seehaver and Joann Martin; great-grandmother of Zachary (Erica) Hickey, Jacob Pritzlaff, Nathan, Matthew, Benjamin, Noah and Michael Hickey, Bodie and Harper Roskopf, Jackson, Lilly, Sam and Rose Hahn, Gabriel, Charlotte, Evelyn and Lillian Seehaver; great-great grandmother of Isabelle. She was sister-in-law of Mary Ellen Meyer, Rita Roskopf, Arlene Frey and Raymond “Pete” Roskopf. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by Margaret “Maggie” Schuster, Al Roskopf, Norman “Sam” Roskopf, Frances “Pat” Maranowicz, Paul Roskopf, Donald Roskopf and Art Roskopf.
Ruth was a loving mother devoted to her family, a kind and patient woman that will be missed dearly. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and bingo trips with her late brother and sister Roy Meyer and Doris Klumb. She was a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Milwaukee Brewers.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 18, from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, W204-N11940 Goldendale Road, Germantown. Interment to follow at the church cemetery. Join us in a celebration of Ruth’s life.
Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls are assisting the family. For more information, call 262-251-3630 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.