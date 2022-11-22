HARTFORD
Ruth R. Musack
Jan. 26, 1929 - Nov. 19, 2022
Ruth R. Musack (nee Lisko) “Toots,” age 93, of Hartford went home to Jesus Saturday, November 19, 2022, in her home comfortably in the care of her beloved husband and family.
Ruth was born January 26, 1929, in the Town of Herman to Alfred and Ida (nee Berndt) Lisko. She was united to Allan A. Musack on October 24, 1953 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Huilsburg. After residing in Mayville for several years, Ruth and Al moved to Hartford where they became longtime members of Peace Lutheran Church, Hartford. Ruth worked for Broan Manufacturing in Hartford for over 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family at their cottage at Pelican Lake, long conversations with her sisters, Polka dancing, and caring for her grandson. Ruth was incredibly compassionate and caring and selfless, putting others before her.
Ruth is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Al; loving son, Randy (Tracy); cherished grandson, Jacob (Ashley); and treasured great-grandson, Dorian. She is further survived by many loved nieces, nephews, siblings-in-law, among other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, siblings, Ewald (Alice), Arnold (Martha), Walter (Marie) Lisko, Ardes (Joe) Sloboda, Edna (Wallace Heintz) Baumgartner, and Hulda (Don) Hetzel; and her niece, Lisa Wise (formerly Fischer).
Funeral services for Ruth will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 1001 Center Street, Hartford, WI 53027) with the Rev. Aaron Steinbrenner officiating.
Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Committal in Union Cemetery, Theresa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ruth are appreciated to Peace Lutheran School Building Fund, 1025 Peace Lutheran Parkway, Hartford, WI 53027.
The Shimon Funeral Home serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.