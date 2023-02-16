Ryan James Mercier
Dec. 20, 1981 - Feb. 11, 2023
Ryan James Mercier, age 41, went to heaven on February 11, 2023. He was born on December 20, 1981 in Menomonee Falls to James and Terry (nŽe Hassler) Mercier.
Ryan is survived by his children, Gabrielle and Gavin Mercier; parents, Jim and Terry Mercier; brothers Andy (Crystal) Mercier, Nick Mercier (Jenna Lucas) and Jake Mercier; nephews Mason and Austin Mercier; grandparents Marian Mercier, Gary and Janna Hassler; other relatives and many friends.
A celebration of Ryan’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Mike Poelzer presiding. Visiting hours will be prior to the service on Sunday, February 19, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Private family interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to further the education of Ryan’s children and nephews are welcome.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.