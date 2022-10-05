TOWN OF SAUKVILLE
Ryan Patrick Verhaalen
April 22, 1978 – Sept. 27, 2022
Ryan Patrick Verhaalen, a lifelong resident of the Town of Saukville, died unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep at home in the early morning of September 27, 2022, when his heart failed. Ryan was 44 years old.
Ryan was born at St. Michael Hospital in Milwaukee on April 22, 1978 to parents Roger and Alice (Korneli) Verhaalen. Ryan was a 1996 graduate of Northern Ozaukee High School.
Ryan will be lovingly remembered by his father, Roger; his siblings Susan (Daniel) Kannenberg, Michael (Leeann) Verhaalen and Jill (Greg) Sieren. He is also very fondly regarded by nieces and nephews: Nathaniel (Nadxiieli) Kannenberg and their two daughters; Nicholas, Kelly, Jonathan and Olivia Verhaalen; Benjamin, Jesse, Reily and Charles Sieren. Ryan is further survived by his Aunt Marcella (Jerry) Bell, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Ryan was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Verhaalen, Aunt Loretta and Uncle Earl Paape, Uncle Raymond and Aunt Mary Verhaalen, Uncle Clarence and Aunt Catherine Verhaalen.
Ryan was an intelligent man with a talent for building and fixing many things mechanical, plumbing, electrical and wood. He also had immense competence in computers and electronics.
Ryan was most recently employed at EST Corporation in Grafton in Tool and Die Repair. Ryan had a soft spot and large heart for animals — most of all his cat, Lucky, who appeared as a frightened stray but warmed to Ryan who well loved and cared for her with attention, food, toys and a warm home.
Ryan had a love of the outdoors and nature. He made many gallons of maple syrup, homemade wine and beer. He liked keeping the birdfeeders filled and providing food in the winter for the squirrels. He enjoyed deer hunting both locally and at his dad’s land in northern Wisconsin. Ryan loved that property and spent much time making it comfortable for his loved ones and himself. His father, siblings and other close family spent the weekend before Ryan’s passing in this space he so loved. His family is grateful for this time and the wonderful memories made that weekend.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Phillip Funeral Home (1420 W. Paradise Drive West Bend WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 11 from 4 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Ryan will be laid to rest next to his mother at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Newburg on Wednesday, October 12 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to your local animal shelter/humane society or the animal rescue of your choice.