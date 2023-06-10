WEST BEND
Sally Ann Duket
Oct. 18, 1949 — June 8, 2023
Sally Ann Duket passed away peacefully, on her own terms, on the afternoon of June 8, 2023. Admittedly, her nearly seventy-four years on earth provided many challenges, not least spending nearly ten years on dialysis, but she weathered those storms and created lots of happy memories along the way. Among her many joys, she especially loved birdsong, game shows, long hugs, Stephen King novels, George Webb breakfasts, and, in her younger days, attending rock concerts with her sister. She leaves behind that loving sister, Sandra; her beloved son, Matthew; her brother Tom; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in passing were her husband, Michael; her parents. Jane and Leon; and her brothers Dave, Steve, Andy and Eric.
A memorial commemorating her life will be held at Meadowbrook Manor in West Bend near the end of July. All are welcome.