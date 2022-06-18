HARTFORD
Sally J. Martens
Nov. 20, 1936 — June 6, 2022
Sally J. Martens, 85, of Hartford (formerly of Dodgeville and Grayslake, Illinois) was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 6, 2022. She was born on November 20, 1936, in Princeville, Illinois, to the late Ray and Willadene Nicholas. On November 20, 1954, she was united in marriage to Robert Martens in Island Lake, Illinois.
Throughout her life, Sally was a force to be reckoned with, extremely vocal and firm with her opinions and choices, be it politics, religion or life in general.
Sally is survived by her three children, Vicki Ursprung of Hartford, David Martens of Dodgeville, John (Carmelle) Martens of Baraboo; grandchildren, Nicholas Ursprung of Theresa, Josh (Jessica) Ursprung of Sheboygan, Kaci (Justin) Lipska of Dodgeville, Matthew (Toni) Martens of Dodgeville, Jacob (Shonda) Hamilton of Highland, Joseph (Jaemyn) Martens of McFarland, John (Alexis) Martens of Darlington; and 12 great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Gayle Bohne of Orland Park, IL; her brother, Ray (Debby) Nicholas of Ingleside, IL; her sister-in-law Joy Droesser of North Port, FL, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-inlaw; husband, Robert; son in-law, David Ursprung; brother- in-law, John Bohne. The family wishes to extend their deep appreciation and thanks to the wonderful staff at Wellington Place at Hartford for their patience, compassion and care over the past year.
To honor Sally’s wishes, no services will be held. The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at: www.shimonfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in Sally’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.