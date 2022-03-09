HANCOCK
Sally (Luella) Pliner
July 16, 1950 - Feb. 23, 2022
Sally (Luella) Pliner, age 71, of Hancock, passed away suddenly Wednesday afternoon, February 23, 2022, at her home.
She was born July 16, 1950, in Beloit, the daughter of Lee and Ruth (Smiley) King. She married DuWayne R. Pliner on December 19, 1980, in Hartford.
Sally was raised in Crystal Lake, Illinois, and later moved to Hartford where she was active in the community as a volunteer T-Ball coach and a member of Peace Lutheran Church. She moved to rural Hancock in 2010 where she enjoyed spending time with her family, quilting, working on her flowers and doing crafts. There was nothing Sally loved more than cooking big meals for family and spoiling her kids and grandkids. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, Wautoma.
She is survived by her husband, DuWayne Pliner, Hancock; her children, James (Janet) Pliner, Michelle (Daryn) Dobraff, Michael (Sarah) Pliner, Steven (Tanya) Pliner, Richard Pliner; her grandchildren, Chance, Chase, Andrew, Katie, Jessica, Cailie, Kendall, Dylan, Nevaeh, Sam, Alice and Livia; five great-grandchildren; her brother, Mike (Jodie) King; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Luella was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robin Hall; and her siblings.
Private celebration of life services will be held later this spring. She will be laid to rest in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Neosho.
Stahl Funeral Services assisted the family with arrangements