GEORGE, IOWA
Sandra Hollister
June 15, 1956 - November 6, 2022
Sandra ‘Sandy’ Helen Hollister was born June 15, 1956, in West Bend, the daughter of Marvin and Gladys (Stern) Tackes. She grew up in Kewaskum and graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1975.
While Sandy lived in Wisconsin, she worked at Quality Stamping and Tubing and also worked at Amity Leather for 30 years. She moved to Iowa in 2010 to be closer to her grandchildren.
Sandy worked at Casey's General Store in Sibley and most recently in George, Iowa, working for the company for nearly 12 years. She was always up for a conversation and smiles.
She loved bowling, the color purple, camping, and the Green Bay Packers. Most of all Sandy enjoyed being around her family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Nadine (Les) Arends of George, IA and Danielle (Brian) Steffan of West Bend; grandchildren, Daniel, Kayla (Alex), Sean, Alexis, Isabella, Harper, and Parker; great-grandchildren, Jemma, Payton, Liam, and Penelope; siblings, Darwin (Marie) Tackes of West Bend, Calvin (Jayne) Tackes of Stratford, Butch (Lisa) Tackes of West Bend, Steve Tackes of West Bend, Marty Tackes of Newburg, and Debbie Tiedt West Bend; along with many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy; mother, Gladys; father, Marvin; and brother-in-law Dan.
Blessed be her memory.
Visitation will be Thursday, November 10, 2022, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Jurrens Funeral Home of George, 300 East Dakota Avenue, George, Iowa 51237. Family will be present. Celebration of life will be Saturday, November 12, 2022 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the VFW, 260 Sand Drive, West Bend, WI 53090.
Please wear purple or Green Bay Packers attire.