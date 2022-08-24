WEST BEND
Sandra Kay Anzia ‘Sandy’
Sandra Kay Anzia “Sandy” of West Bend passed peacefully surrounded by her family on August 7, 2022, at the age of 75. She was born in Port Washington, the daughter of Raymond and Jeanne (nee Lanners) Noster. Sandy graduated from West Bend High School and married the love of her life, Michael J. Anzia, on August 24, 1968, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Grafton. After first devoting time to raising her children, she later worked in the West Bend School District in Food Service. Sandy especially enjoyed cooking and baking and was well known for being an excellent cook. Sandy also enjoyed reading, playing cards, fishing, gambling, the Green Bay Packers, and Winne the Pooh. Most of all though, she enjoyed and cherished spending time with her family and grand-doggies.
Sandy is lovingly survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, Michael, of 54 years; children Dan (Beth) Anzia, Debbie (David) Gettelman, and Dawn (Greg) Schmidt; grandchildren Tony, Chris, Olivia and Addison. She is further survived by her half-sister. Cheri (Allen) Buchholz, nieces, nephews, and friends. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanne Parlow and Raymond Noster, stepfather Leonard Parlow, her sister Phyllis and aunt Laura.
A visitation will be held on September 18, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the 12:00 p.m. memorial service at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. In Lieu of flowers, memorials in Sandy’s name to the Washington County Humane Society would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank the Horizon Hospice Staff and the staff at Aurora Hartford Hospital ICU for their wonderful care, and special thanks to Dr. Renee Jahnke.
The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.