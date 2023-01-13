HARTFORD
Sandra Louise Washburn
August 24, 1940 - January 10, 2023
Sandra L. Washburn (nee Gornjak, formerly Herbst), age 82, of Hartford passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Ivy Manor in West Bend.
She was born August 24, 1940, in West Bend to parents Evelynn (nee Heintz) and Fritz Gornjak. She was united in marriage to Edward B. Washburn on August 29, 1981 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hartford. Sandy worked in sales and retail at Walmart for many years. In her free time, Sandy always loved coloring, doing puzzles, and ceramics. She was a very talented knitter and crocheter, creating many pieces for the entire family such as scarves, hats, mittens, throw blankets, and special outfits for the grandkids. She was most passionate about her gardening where she had a beautiful and infinite array of flowers filling her yard, many plants, and even vegetables she would tend to. Sandy will be deeply missed, but always loved and remembered by her family and friends.
Sandy is survived by her loving children, Lisa (Joanna Ralph) of West Dundee, IL, Matt (Christine) Herbst of West Bend, Mike (Alison) Herbst of Hartford, Todd (Colleen) Herbst of West Bend, Blake (Emmylou) Washburn of Hartford, Kimberly (Patrick) Ostranger of Greenfield, and Chad (Bette) of Prairie du Chien; cherished grandchildren, Mya Washburn, Kaylene (Kyle) Kloety, Kyle (fiancŽ, Tayler Bettin) Herbst, Amber Herbst, Ashley (Ryen) Maki, Hailie (Jake) Migdal and Shiane (Brandon) Musser; treasured great-grandchild, Asher kloety; dear brother, Perry Gornjak; siblings-in-law, Roger (Kathy) Washburn; and loved treasured nieces and nephews, Eddie (Pam) and Betty Gensmer, Jimmy and Phyllis Schickert, and Darryl (Jill) and Mickey Washburn; her very special friend, Lou Smith. Sandy is further survived by many other loved relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Gilbert B. and Florence B. (nee Kolpack) Washburn; her beloved husband of 33 years, Ed; brothers Gregory Gornjak and Bobby Gornjak; and sisters-in-law Phyllis (Tom) Burg, Carol Gensmer, and Delores Schickert.
Funeral services for Sandy will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027) with Pastor Dean Stelow officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends from 10:30 a.m until the start of the service at 12:30 p.m at the funeral home. Interment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford directly to follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Senior Friends Center (730 Highland Ave., Hartford, WI 53027) in honor of Sandra are appreciated, as she highly enjoyed spending time there.
The family of Sandra would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Preceptor Home Health & Hospice for their care and attention to their loved one during this time.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit shimonfuneralhome.com.