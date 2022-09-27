MILWAUKEE
Sandra ‘Sandy’ A. Senn
Jan. 29, 1947 - Sept. 20, 2022
After a brave and more than 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer, Sandra peacefully entered into eternal life on September 20, 2022, at the age of 75. Sandra was the beloved daughter of the late Rolland and Ruth (nee Campbell) Senn, and granddaughter of the late Peter and Amelia (nee Dins) Senn and the late Joseph and Katherine (nee Kudek) Campbell.
She was cherished sister of Douglas J. (Debra Mehring) Senn and Suzanne C. (Kevin Thomas Burke) Senn Burke; loving aunt of Lt. Kyle Rolland (Kortnee Williamson) Senn, Kathryn Ruth (nee Senn) (Reymundo) Pina; and great-aunt of Fulton Senn, Becket Senn, Perrin Senn, and Joseph “Joey” Pina. Sandra is further survived by many loving relatives and friends.
Sandy and her twin sister were born in West Bend on January 29, 1947, during the “Blizzard of 1947.” She grew up in rural Kewaskum. Sandra attended Kewaskum Community High School and graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in anthropology. After graduating, Sandy worked at Columbia Hospital which later became Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital. In the years before retiring, Sandy worked as a systems analyst at Ascension Healthcare. Throughout her career, Sandy worked with many wonderful co-workers who became lifelong friends.
Sandy enjoyed cooking and entertaining her many friends and family with cocktails on the front porch of her Bay View home. Upon retiring Sandy spent many hours working in her yard tending to her flowers and transplanting individual blades of grass when she spotted a bare spot. That detail orientation was a lifelong trait, probably stemming from her Swiss and German heritage, which carried over into her work as a systems analyst. Sandy loved her job and her primary concern was the quality and safety of patient care.
Sandy loved to travel and enjoyed several island vacations with friends and a trip to Europe, visiting the Swiss towns from which her great-great grandparents emigrated and enjoying an Octoberfest beer in a Bavarian beer garden. In recent years, Sandy’s travel was to the Seattle area to spend time with her much loved niece and nephew and their much-loved children. Sandy was always sharing pictures of “the Kids” with friends and co-workers. In her spare time, Sandy loved to read mysteries, especially those by author Louise Penny. Sandy was a great friend and sister and gave wise counsel when asked. She was also a dedicated and generous benefactor to many charities, especially those whose mission was to improve medical care, housing and basic needs of immigrants, children and the underprivileged. Sandy will be missed by all the many family and friends she leaves behind.
Visitation will take place on the 7th day of October 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, WI 53202. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following at 1:00 p.m.. Private interment will take place at Gethsemane Cemetery in Federal Way, WA. Memorials in Sandy’s name may be made to the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, or to (KIND) Kids in Need of Defense.
Special thanks to Dr. Varsha Shah and the staff of Columbia St. Mary's Polly and Bill Van Dyke Cancer Center and Dr. Mandana Kamgar and the staff of the Froedtert Hospital Faith clinic for the kind and loving care that was given to Sandy and her family.