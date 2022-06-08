WEST BEND
Sandra ‘Sandy’ Jean (nee Neuy) Patterson
April 1, 1946 - June 6, 2022
Sandra “Sandy” Jean (nee Neuy) Patterson, 76, of West Bend, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, June 6, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sandy was born April 1, 1946, to Arthur and Marion (nee Hunt) Neuy in West Bend. She was united in marriage to John E. Patterson on May 14, 1977, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. Sandy and John were married for 45 years and were seen as inseparable throughout this time. Together, Sandy and John toured with Sandy’s famous airbrushed “Elvis-themed” 1970 Monte Carlo which could be seen annually in the West Bend 4th of July parade. Sandy appropriately named her car “Blue Moon” and attended many car shows both in and out of state, winning awards, making friends, and enjoying her time with her husband. Locals may recall seeing Blue Moon cruising through West Bend, treating passers-by to an Elvis tune. There may have been a little jealousy among Sandy’s children and grandchildren as Blue Moon was also jokingly known as “another family member” because of Sandy’s love for her car show hobby.
Through the years, Sandy and John loved being out and about with friends and family, playing darts, horseshoes, bingo and pool. Sandy had a particular love for bowling and continued to play on Friday nights until she was no longer able. Sandy and John loved dancing to the oldies even if they weren’t wearing Blue Suede Shoes.
Sandy worked in the kitchen at Cedar Community in West Bend for many years, retiring in 2008.
If there was anything Sandy was known for it was her compassion for people and her ability to love them with her culinary skills. If you were a recipient of her amazing baked goods or had a serving of her famous baked beans, you were touched by the gift of Sandy’s heart and hands.
Sandy fiercely loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and spent much time lending a hand, making meals, baking treats, and having sleepovers at Grandma and Grandpa’s house.
Sandy and John loved decorating their Summit Street home in West Bend for Christmas and received awards, compliments, and recognition for going all out for the holiday.
Those Sandy leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband, John Patterson; eight children, Thomas (April) Boettcher Jr. of New London, WI, Mike Boettcher (special friend Michele George) of Lake Bernice, WI, Steve (Kari) Holland of West Bend, Rhonda (Bob) LeMay of West Bend, Kris (Butch) Hobbs of Oshkosh, Mindy (Todd) Julian of Arizona, Mike (Julie) Patterson of Mukwonago, WI, and Scott Patterson (special friend Leah Ritchie) of Appleton, WI.
She is also survived by 24 grandchildren: Thomas (Amanda) Boettcher III, Cassie (Michael) Kimmerling, Natasha (Keiffer) Bailey, Nathan Boettcher, DJ George, Logan Boettcher, Kayla, Jenna, Kyle Holland, Jeremy Cook, Paris and Bowen LeMay, Ashley Hobbs (special friend Nick Munro), Mandy (Scott) Dickrell, Adam Hobbs, Brianna (Kendall), Allie and Kiana Julian, Joey, Andrew, and Elizabeth Patterson, Shelby (Nathan) Birkholz, and Allison and Caleb Patterson; and 19 great-grandchildren: Trinity, Tidus and Olivia Boettcher, Thomas (TJ) and Penelope Kimmerling, Cooper and Trevor Noenning, Sawyer and Wynter Bailey, Nova Leigh Boettcher, Gracelynn Holland, Caden Munro, Olive Hobbslee, Zara, Lucy, and Lincoln Munro, Kennedy and Reid Dickrell, and Amelia Birkholz.
Sandy is also survived by her siblings, Donald Neuy, Debra Rammer (special friend, Jim), and Raymond (Linda) Neuy; and loving nieces and nephews.
Sandy was preceded in death by her grandson Cayden James LeMay and great-grandson Quinten Loki Boettcher; her siblings, Shirley, Arlene, Dorothy, Carol, Linda, Butch, Richard, Thomas, and Kenneth; sisters-in-law, Joy Neuy and Nancy (Harold) Beasley; brothers-in-law, Don (Carole) Patterson and James “Jimmy” Rick; as well as dear nieces and nephews.
A visitation to celebrate Sandy’s life will be held on Friday, June 10, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
I’ll remember you
Long after this endless summer is gone
I’ll be lonely, oh so lonely
Living only to remember you
I’ll remember too
Your voice as soft
As the warm summer breeze
Your sweet laughter, mornings after
Ever after, I’ll remember you
To your arms someday
I’ll return to stay till then
I will remember too
Every bright star we made wishes upon
Love me always, promise always
Oh, you’ll remember too
I’ll remember you
“I’ll Remember You” lyrics © Sony/atv Music Publishing (uk) Limited, Elvis Presley Music, Abg Elvis Songs
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Sandy’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.