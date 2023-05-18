LOMIRA
Sandra ‘Sandy’ Lee Eichsteadt
September 4, 1938 - May 12, 2023
Sandra “Sandy” Lee Eichsteadt, age 84 years, of Lomira was called home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2023, at Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by her loving family.
Sandy was born on September 4, 1938, in the Blue Hills of Bruce as a daughter to Gwen and Ed Benson.
Sandy attended school in Bruce through her sophomore year when the family moved to West Bend. She graduated from West Bend High School where she met the love of her life, Calvin Eichsteadt. Cal and Sandy were united in marriage on May 31, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church of Kohlsville. During the early years of their marriage, she followed Calvin to Virginia where he was stationed while serving in the Navy. While in Virginia, she enjoyed working for the NY Stock Exchange. She moved back to West Bend for the birth of their firstborn son and remained in West Bend until Calvin’s Navy enlistment was complete.
Sandy had a great love for her family and loved a “doings” where she could cook and share her love of butter with family and friends. The family has many fond memories of Sandy and her love of chicken along with her ability to drive while throwing chicken bones out the window.
Sandy had an unending loyalty to her children. While she might yell at them, she would defend them with her dying breath if anyone else said anything negative. She was a fierce Mama Bear and an addicted keyboard warrior.
Sandy had a great love for horses, dogs, and critters of all kinds. Through their almost 65 years of marriage, Cal and Sandy had many adventures. In their early years while living at Smith Lake, fishing, swimming, ice skating, snowmobiling and block parties were the tradition. Smith Lake was also the start of their business, Cal’s Tool and Cutter Grinding, and the home to our first horse. Their move to Beechwood included more horses and beef cows, eventually drifting into dairy farming as well. They expanded their dairy farm with a move to Vesper in 1985.
While in Beechwood she shared her love of snowmobiling with family and friends. End-of-the-week snowmobiling adventures were the norm in the winter along with Friday night fish fries.
Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory include her beloved husband, Calvin; son Greg; daughter Pam (Bill) Dailey; son Mike (Irma); and son Terry (Wendy). She was a proud grandmother to Greg’s daughter, Heather Eichsteadt; Pam’s children Brianne Boettcher (special friend, Anthony), Gwen (Tyler) Sachse, Adrianne Boettcher (special friend, Shawn), Benjamin (Danielle) Boettcher, and Joshua Boettcher (special friend, Ashley); Mike’s children Ryan and Raegan Eichsteadt; and Terry’s daughter Sadie Eichsteadt. She is further survived by her brother Terry (the late Joan) Benson in California and her great-grandchildren Xavier Sachse, Aubree Boettcher, and Linden Sachse as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her sister Nancy (Lyle) Schmidt and her brother Curt (Joan) Benson.
A MEMORIAL SERVICE FOR SANDY WILL BE SCHEDULED AT A LATER DATE.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at SSM Health and Home Hospice and Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Sandy’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.