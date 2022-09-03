CAMPBELLSPORT
Sandra ‘Sandy’ P. Goslinowski
Jan. 23, 1943 — Aug. 31, 2022
Sandra “Sandy” P. Goslinowski (nee Kelln), 79, of Campbellsport passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Samaritan in West Bend.
She was born on January 23, 1943, to the late Gottlieb and Harriet (nee Wolniakowski) Kelln in Milwaukee. Sandy graduated from Messmer High School in 1960. On May 18, 1963, she was united in marriage to Richard Goslinowski. She worked as a secretary at Rosenheimer’s for 12 years and later at Kemps for 22 years until retiring in 2008. She was very active in the church where she was the organist at St. Matthias and St. Michael. Sandra was the secretary and treasurer of St. Matthias and a member of their Altar Sodality. She was a former choir member at Holy Trinity and St. Michael. Sandy also enjoyed playing the organ at Camp Vista. She was a former member of the KM Squares. She enjoyed camping, animals, and spending time playing cards with her friends. Sandra especially enjoyed spending time with all her family and will be missed.
Those Sandy leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Richard Goslinowski; two children, Amy (Leonard) Flint and Michael (Buffy) Goslinowski; six grandchildren, Kayla (Troy) Krahn, Kelsey (fiancé, Matt Clark) Goslinowski, Kolton (fiancée, Hailey Huettl) Goslinowski, Kegan (Courtney) Goslinowski, Konnor (special friend, Stacia Harned) Goslinowski, and Kiley Goslinowski; six great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Krahn, Nolan Clark, Weston Clark, Cooper Clark, Colt Goslinowski, and Kane Goslinowski; a brother, David (Beverly) Kelln; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial Mass in remembrance of Sandy will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 3 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 8883 Forest View Road, Kewaskum. Inurnment will follow at St. Matthias Cemetery – New Fane.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Samaritan Health Center for all their help and care.
Memorials to the Washington County Humane Society or the Holy Trinity-St. Matthias Chapel Maintenance Fund in Sandy’s name are appreciated by the family.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Sandra’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.