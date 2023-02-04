RHINELANDER
Scott C. Wahouske
July 16, 1963 — Jan. 25, 2023
Scott C. Wahouske, 59, of Rhinelander, formerly of West Bend, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born July 16, 1963, son of Richard and Patricia (Peters) Wahouske.
Scott was a lifelong Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and NASCAR fan. He loved riding his Harley and was a strong advocate for bikers’ rights.
Survivors include parents Richard and Patricia Wahouske, brother TJ (AmyJo) Wahouske, niece Morgan Wahouske, and nephew Jack Wahouske. Uncles and aunts include Robert (Theresa) Peters, Carol Peters, Jim (Sue) Wahouske and Ken (Judy) Wahouske. He is further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his uncle Edward Wahouske and grandparents, Florence and John Wahouske, Marion and Howard Peters.
At the family’s request there will be no formal services.
