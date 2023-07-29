Scott M. Greve
Scott M. Greve went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 25, 2023 at the age of 71 with his family by his side. He was born in Milwaukee, the son of the late Milton Greve and Jean Grigg. Scott graduated from Washington High School in Germantown and studied natural resources at Fox Valley Technical College. He moved to California for a few years where he had the time of his life living in the mountains and working as a ranch hand. He eventually moved back to this area where Scott met and married his wife of more than 42 years, Sandra “Sandy” A. Stauss. Together they had two children, Ryan and Jenna. Scott started as a truck driver throughout the state of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. This is where he found a piece of paradise of his own neighboring his lifelong best friend. He enjoyed spending time up north on his properties, hunting, ATVing, and fixing anything that had a motor. Scott was into cars, owning more than forty throughout his life; also, many boats, ATVs, and lawn tractors that he would work on and sell. He and Sandy enjoyed spending time together at their Tillie Lake property making it a park-like setting for their grandchildren to enjoy. Scott loved his annual hunting trips out west with his best buddies, where he had many great adventures, laughs, and close calls.
Scott was always there to lend a hand to family and friends. He was generous with his time, tools, and trailers. Most of all he loved being around his friends and family, especially his beloved grandchildren. He was always building things for them and keeping them entertained. He kept everyone around him laughing, and was the life of every party.
Scott is survived by his wife, Sandy Greve, of 42 years; children Ryan (Danielle) Greve, and Jenna (Mike) Sexton; grandchildren Claire and Matthew Greve, and Charlotte, Thomas, James, and Sexton twins on the way. He is further survived by his younger sister, Mardi (Mike) McBride, other relatives and friends. Scott was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister, Linda (nee Greve) Fehling.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., with the memorial service at 3:00 p.m., at Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. Burial will be private. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to Fisher House Foundation and the Threshold in Scott’s name would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Grafton and Select Specialty Hospital in West Allis for the care and comfort of Scott.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.