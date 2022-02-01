OCALA, FL
Sharon A. Ebert
Nov. 24, 1950 - Jan. 23, 2022
Sharon A. Ebert, 71 of Ocala, FL, went home to her Lord on Sunday, January 23, 2022 with her loving family at her side.
Sharon was born on November 24, 1950, in West Bend to Edward W. Schneider and Arlene C. (nee Uelmen) Schneider. She was a graduate of Kewaskum High School. On September 16, 1972, she married Marvin C. Ebert at St. Michael's Catholic Church in St. Michael's.
Throughout her lifetime Sharon lived in Wisconsin, Louisiana, and Florida. She enjoyed attending baseball and football events, going on family cruises, watching game shows, and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandson. She truly was and will remain the heart and soul of her family.
Those Sharon leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 49 years, Marvin; six children, Tina (boyfriend Eric) Ebert, Eric Ebert, Shannon (boyfriend Justin) Ebert, Shane Ebert, Nicholas Ebert and Brooke (Cody) Hunt; one grandson, Tristen Ebert Law; her siblings, Roger (Anna) Schneider, Daniel (Lisa) Schneider, Judy (Jeff) Faber, Sandi (Richard) Schultz, Janet (Martin) Fochs, Debbie (Bruce) Dreher; brothers-in-law Mike (Janice) Ebert, Darwin Ebert, Tom Thompson; sister-in-law Arlene Feyen; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Arlene; in-laws, Carl and Helen Ebert; nephew Scott Schneider, sisters-in-law Cheryl Ebert and Sharon Thompson, and brother-in-law Todd Feyen.
The family extends a special thank-you to all family and friends for their thoughts and prayers.
Funeral service will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Ocala, FL, on Tuesday, February 1, at 3:30 p.m., with Father Patrick Sheedy officiating. Burial will follow at a later date.