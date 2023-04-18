WEST BEND
Sharon Elizabeth Janssen
It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Sharon Elizabeth Janssen, 75, on February 15, 2023. She lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Sharon. She loved to spend time entertaining with family and was a fierce competitor while playing cards with friends. Her passion for cooking often had her experimenting with different cookbook recipes written by the chefs she liked to watch on TV. As an animal lover, Sharon enjoyed watching and photographing birds and other wildlife. But most of all, she cherished quiet mornings enjoying a cup of coffee with her high school sweetheart by her side.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Doug. She was the proud mother to Doug (Beth) Janssen Jr., Brian Janssen, and Marc (Maggie) Janssen; cherished grandmother of Tami (Adam Brester) Dorzok, Tonya (Eric) Shaske, and Taylor (Shane) Jacklin; great-grandmother of Reese, Aaliyah, Nolan, Greyson, and Elliot.
Family and friends are welcome to honor the memory of Sharon at Zion Lutheran Church (6430 County Road D, Allenton, WI 53002) on Saturday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow.