HARTFORD
Sharon M. Richter
April 5, 1933 — Sept. 2, 2022
Sharon M. Richter (nee Lindert) age 89 of Hartford passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Serenity Villa in Slinger, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family.
Sharon was born April 5, 1933 in Hartford to Margaret (nee Algiers) and Ervin Lindert. She graduated from Hartford Union High School, class of 1951. She furthered her education at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Sharon was united in marriage to Cyril J. Richter on November 7, 1953, at St. Kilian Catholic Church in Hartford, where they were longtime members. Sharon worked for the Hartford Common School District for many years as a teacher’s aide and also enjoyed volunteering at surrounding schools. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Hartford Hospital and welcoming families into the area, being a very active member of the Welcome Wagon. Sharon was a member of the Hartford Senior Friends and the Red Hat Society.
Sharon is survived by her loving children, Jay (Ruth), Jeff (Cheryl), and Patrick Richter, and Diana (Peter) Skaalen; cherished grandchildren, Andrew (Amber) Richter, Jena (Troy) Landers, Jacob Richter, and Carley and Nicholas Skaalen; treasured great-grandson, Franklin Landers and one more expected great-grandchild on the way. She is further survived by the Kovacovich family, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Cy; parents-in-law, Fredrick and Gertrude; brothers, Harold (Mary) and Ray (Joan) Lindert; and sister-in-law, Shirley Richter.
Mass of Christian Burial for Sharon will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 246 State St., Hartford, WI 53027, with the Rev. Britto Suresh presiding. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Monday, from 4:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.
Private committal will be in St. Kilian Catholic Church Cemetery, Hartford.
Contributions in memory of Sharon are appreciated to the Jack Russell Memorial Library in Hartford, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or to the American Cancer Society, in care of the Richter family.
