WEST BEND
Sharon ‘Sherry’ A. Stenschke
May 21, 1939 - Dec. 21, 2021
Sharon “Sherry” A. Stenschke (nee Dreher), 82, of West Bend passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
She was born on May 21, 1939, to the late Earl and Minnie (nee Knowles) Dreher. On October 6, 1962, she was united in marriage to Robert Stenschke at St. Lucas Lutheran Church in Kewaskum. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend. Sherry enjoyed the outdoors, especially trips to the cabin up in Eagle River.
Those Sherry leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two sons, Jon (Linda) Stenschke and Jed Stenschke; two grandchildren, Casey Stenschke and Isabella Stenschke; three brothers, John Dreher, David (Nancy) Dreher, and William Dreher; four sisters-in-law, Charleen Barutha, Blanche Dreher, Gwendolyn Dreher, and Barbara (Bob) Belland; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stenschke; three brothers, Earl, Jules, and Charles Dreher; and granddaughter, Zuri Heinemeier.
A private family service in remembrance of Sherry will be held.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Sherry’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.