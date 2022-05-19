IRON RIDGE
Shawn Donovan Wren
Feb. 6, 1973 - May 15, 2022
Shawn Donovan Wren, age 49, of Iron Ridge passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Shawn was born February 6, 1973, in West Bend to Christine E. (nee Mortenson) and Ronnie "Buck" A. Wren. He was united in marriage to Bobbie Jo Gertsch in Hartford on February 23, 2007.
He owned and operated his own drywall business, Donovan Drywall. Shawn will be remembered by his love of hunting up north with his brother and sister, uncle and cousins, snowmobiling, a lover of wolves and his beloved dogs: the late Lucky and Charm; and was an avid Green Bay Packers and NASCAR fan. Earlier years, Shawn enjoyed many camping trips with his family and friends.
Shawn is survived by his son, Jay Wren; parents, Chris Wren of Hartford and Buck Wren and Donna of Iron Ridge; siblings, Lisa Boyd (Brian Moldenhauer) of Iron Ridge and Ron (Pam) Wren of Slinger; and his nephew and niece, Ashton and Destanie Boyd. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Carol Mortenson; paternal grandparents, Gilbert and Louise Wren; and his beloved wife of 14 years, Bobbie Jo.
To honor Shawn’s wishes, no formal services will be held. The Wren family has coordinated a celebration of Shawn’s life: Candy’s Pub, 6936 County Road W, West Bend, WI 53090, Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.