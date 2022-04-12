WEST BEND
Sheila M. Bauer
Aug. 18, 1941 - April 8, 2022
Sheila M. Bauer (nee Survis), 80, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on August 18, 1941, to the late Forest and Verona (nee Broecker) in Barton. Sheila graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1959. On January 21, 1961, she was united in marriage to Franklin Bauer at Holy Angels Catholic Church. She worked for the West Bend Company. After Sheila earned her associate’s degree at Moraine Park Technical College, she then worked in medical records at Wisconsin Lutheran Child & Family Service for many years until retirement. Sheila enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, and camping. She loved country western music and animals. She especially enjoyed spending time with her spouse, children and grandchildren and will be dearly missed.
Those Sheila leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Frank Bauer; four children, Bruce (Mary) Bauer, Debbie (Mark) Rodman, Tim (Denise) Bauer, and Linda (Paul) Baker; 12 grandchildren, Breanna (Kelese) Sibert, Maranda Bauer (fiance Donte Bailey II), Brian Bauer (fiancŽe Diane Parish), Mike Bauer, Shelly Laukant, Jamey Rieger, Joy Bott, Dan (Kaysie) Rodman, Jen (Josh) Gollnick, Rebecca (Blake) Hundt, Cody Baker, and Nathan Baker; and 7 great-grandchildren; the mother that she knew and loved, Ruth Survis; two sisters, Sue (Wayne) Kleinmann and Alice (Andy “Junior”) Breit; two brothers, Dan (Judy) Survis and Bruce (Judy) Survis; two sisters-in-law, Mary Survis and Sandi Survis; brother-in-law, Gerald (Marcy) Bauer; many nieces, nephews, as well as other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Tim Bauer Jr.; three brothers, Gene Survis, Steve Survis, and Mike Survis; and infant sister, Mary Ann Survis.
A memorial service in remembrance of Sheila will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. There will be no open casket.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Aurora Hospice for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Sheila’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.