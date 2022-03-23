WEST BEND
Sherry Athey
Nov. 8, 1943 - March 19, 2022
Sherry Athey of West Bend passed away peacefully on March 19, 2022. She joined her forever 11-year-old son, Jason, in heaven and was deeply loved to her last breath. In January 2016, she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She relied on her strong faith in God, devoted family and friends to guide her through this difficult journey.
Sherry was born on November 8, 1943, to the late Carl Herwig and Betty Johnson. Sherry is the oldest of eight children, Della Earsley, Diane Bain, Darlene Gutierrez, Sandra Kirsch, Merry Minto, Jacqueline Reszczynski, Leon Minto.
On June 30, 1962, she was united in marriage to Arthur Feron. Art and Sherry raised two sons, Taric and Jason and an adopted daughter, Kirsten. Art and Sherry provided foster care to 17 children and two single mothers and their newborn babies.
Sherry was active in the church choir and served as a Sunday school teacher. She also volunteered with the Special Olympics and was a camp counselor for children and adults with special needs.
On July 24, 1999, she was united in marriage to Norbert Athey. They enjoyed riding their three- and four-wheeled bikes on the trails in Green Bay.
Sherry is survived by her son, Taric Feron, Green Bay; daughter Kirsten (Doug) Reichardt; grandson, Brandon Reichardt, West Bend; ex-spouse, Arthur Feron, Racine; sisters, Diane (Dale) Bain, Millbrook, AL, Darlene Gutierrez, Milwaukee; many nieces and nephews.
Sherry's family will hold a private celebration of her life.
Special thanks to Heartland Hospice and New Perspective Senior Living for your kindness and compassion.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.