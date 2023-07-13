Shirley A. Teders (nee Koller)
Shirley A. Teders (nee Koller), 94, a life-long resident of West Bend, entered into Eternal Life on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Shirley was born on April 3, 1929 to the late Joseph and Marie (nee Goschey) Koller in West Bend, WI. She grew up in a family of 4 children, attended Holy Angels Catholic School and was a life-long member of the church. Shirley loved to be creative. She was an avid sewer and enjoyed crochet, needlework, embroidery, and quilting. On October 14, 1950, Shirley was united in marriage at Holy Angels Catholic Church to her soulmate, Henry C. Teders, and together they raised their 7 children. Shirley and Henry enjoyed playing cards and participated in many different card groups during their lives together. Baking was another talent fully enjoyed by Shirley’s family as she frequently nurtured their sweet tooth with her famous apple kuchen. Shirley’s first love was to spend time with her family and friends. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who will be missed greatly by all who knew her. We are all blessed as we carry with us her never-ending legacy of love.
Shirley will be forever remembered by her seven beloved children, Steven (Rosanne) Teders, Michael (Connie) Teders, Marie (Leonard) Thibault, Kathy (Ron) Vorpahl, Debbie (Chuck) Wilfer, Linda (Clarke) Ainley, and Chuck (Corina) Teders; 12 grandchildren, Jessica (Matt) Knauss, Rachel Teders, Katherine and Sarah Thibault, Aaron (Rachel) Vorpahl, Aleah (Jordan) Radamacher, Abbey (Todd) Wright, Charles (Emily) Wilfer III, Samuel (Mouyly) Ainley, Alisha (Gabriel) Rice, John Ainley, and Lucas Teders; 14 great-grandchildren, Jameson, Avery, Mateo, Landon, Skylar, McKenna, Walker, Benjamin, Maggie, Maya, Charles IV, Macie, Angelina, and Johnathan; two sisters, Nelda (Lester) Heinecke and Marilyn (Ronald) Rutkowski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Shirley is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry C. Teders; brother, Harold Koller; and brother-in-law, Lester Heinecke.
A private family service in remembrance of Shirley will be held.
The family would like to thank Shirley’s daughter, Marie Thibault and Beacon Hospice, Portsmouth, NH for all their help and care.
Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Shirley’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.