WEST BEND
Shirley A. Witz
May 29, 1940 - Feb. 28, 2023
Shirley A. Witz (nee Campbell), 82, longtime resident of West Bend, passed peacefully on February 28, 2023, in Cedarburg at her daughter’s home after a short illness, surrounded by the family she so dearly loved.
Shirley was born on May 29, 1940, in Kingsford, Michigan, to Alfred V. and Marion L. (Banks) Campbell. Shirley was a graduate of West Division High School in Milwaukee. She later married and moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, where her husband was stationed at Fort Wainwright. She was the secretary to the commanding officer until one Friday she happily resigned after learning she would be adopting twins Laurie and Lisa, arriving the following Monday from Skagway, Alaska. Lynn was born one year later, Shirley said “it was like having triplets.” Shirley enjoyed being a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary for many years. After moving to West Bend, Shirley found joy in being a mother, and working at Heritage Bank/M&I. She worked there for most of her career, starting as a secretary with promotions to loan officer, and then to vice president-branch manager. After retiring from banking, Shirley worked at Moraine Park Technical College. Shirley was very active in both bowling and golfing leagues which she enjoyed greatly. Shirley loved the Milwaukee Brewers and was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. She enjoyed watching the games and debating the plays of the game. Most of all, she loved being a mom, a grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and 5 siblings, all of whom she missed very much. She was a vibrant and at times defiant woman of her time, raising three daughters on her own. She taught her daughters to be independent and gave them the strength to speak up for what they thought was right. Shirley outlived family and friends, yet she prevailed every step of her journey despite loss and hardship.
Shirley is survived by 3 daughters - Lisa Stoffel, Laurie (Ron) Cutter, and Lynn (Ron) Phillips; 7 Grandchildren - Tony (Jenny) Bruggink, Danielle Bruggink, Amanda Heiss (Jason Kitzman), Merissa (TJ) McPherson, Austin (Sierra) Cutter, Sam (Andi) Stoffel, and Ellen (Jason) Sabel; 8 great-grandchildren - Landon Bruggink, Tanner Bruggink, Easton Bruggink, Bennett Sabel, Hayden Sabel, Vincent Sabel, Porter McPherson, and Adelaide Cutter.
Shirley was named Gigi by her great-grandchildren. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with her whole heart. She always joked that they were better than her own children because she could spoil them and send them back. Shirley also had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews that were very dear to her.
Shirley will be missed by her family that loved her and enjoyed her sharp wit at family gatherings. “And we laughed!” was her favorite saying. There will be an empty chair at our family gatherings, but the memory of Shirley and her love will always light our table.
Special thanks to Aurora Health Care Grafton Hospital, The Palliative Care department at Aurora Grafton Hospital, Patricia Wilhelme, and Horizon Hospice, who were so helpful during this time.
A celebration of life service will be held April 15 at St. John’s Church, 809 S. 6th Ave., West Bend, with 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. fellowship and a 12:30 service followed by a luncheon at her daughter’s house. Directions will be available at church.