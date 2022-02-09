HARTFORD
Shirley Ann Rosenbaum
Oct. 3, 1931 - Feb. 5, 2022
Shirley Ann Rosenbaum (nee Klink), age 90 of Hartford peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family at Serenity Villa Assisted Living. She was born on October 3, 1931, in Hartford to Jack and Mae (nee Fritz) Klink. Following high school graduation, Shirley was employed at Kraft Dairy in the mid-’50s, which is where she met the love of her life. Shirley was united in marriage to Harold Rosenbaum on October 13, 1956, at St. Kilian’s Church of Hartford. They spent the following 61 years together, building their homes and raising a family they adored.
Shirley was a wonderful mom to her son, Kevin, and daughter, Rene (Dave Schlough), as well as an adoring grandmother of Alex Schlough (fiancŽ Jordan Becker) and Erika Schlough-Mueller (Cody Mueller). Her life revolved around her family, spending many years caring for them in every way. She always had dinner ready and homemade desserts for her family to enjoy. Alex and Erika loved spending time before and after school with grandma, who constantly found ways to spoil them with love. She always offered a warm embrace, listening ear, and gentle touch.
Besides dedicating most of her time to family, Shirley had a passion for fishing, trapshooting/hunting, shopping, attending weekly Catholic Mass, and going for dinner and plays with friends. Everyone enjoyed Shirley’s sweet presence. She loved to sing, laugh, and boast about her grandchildren. One of her very favorite places was her cabin in northern Wisconsin, where many wonderful memories were made with Harold, Kevin, Rene and Dave, Alex and Erika, and other close friends. Shirley had a deep Catholic faith throughout her life, which she instilled in her family. She was a lifelong member of St. Kilian’s Church.
After Harold’s passing in 2018, Shirley spent one additional year in their home, prior to moving to Serenity Villa II Assisted Living Facility. Shirley greatly enjoyed making new friends, crafting and beading, bingo, auctions, shopping, and their many outings. Our family is thankful for the kind staff at Serenity, who loved Shirley and took great care of her when her family could not be there. We will be forever grateful for their compassion, from her first to last day there. Additional appreciation is sent to Preceptor Home Health and Hospice, for helping to make Shirley’s last days as comfortable and pampered as they could be.
Shirley is further survived by her sister Charlene Godfrey, sisters-in-law Mary Rosenbaum and Bernadette Rosenbaum, as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents; sisters-in-law Dorothy (“Dottie”) Wehner, June Christian, Lorraine (Sue) Kassick; and brothers-in-law Leonard (“Butch”) Rosenbaum, Jack Rosenbaum, Paul Rosenbaum, Myron Rosenbaum, and James Godfrey.
Shirley was a wonderful lady inside and out, kind to everyone she met. A dear friend, loving mother/grandmother, always smiling and laughing, and had a huge heart full of love which she shared with everyone. She was very deeply loved in return and will be forever missed.
Mass of Christian burial, officiated by the Rev. Britto Suresh, will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 11, at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 264 W. State St., Hartford. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 4:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. Shirley’s committal will take place Saturday, February 12, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church Cemetery, Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Serenity Villa II, 1600 American Eagle Drive, Slinger.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.