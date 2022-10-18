WEST BEND
Shirley E. Reuter
September 1, 1936 – October 15, 2022
Shirley E. Reuter (nee Abel), 86, of West Bend passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on September 1, 1936 to the late John and Esther (nee Benike) Abel in West Bend. Shirley graduated from West Bend High School in 1955. On June 9, 1956 she was united in marriage to Robert Reuter at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in West Bend. Shirley was a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church. She was a cook at many places over the years. She loved to crochet, making many baby blankets, Afghans and quilts at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Shirley enjoyed playing cards, board games, especially Trouble, gardening, baking and watching the birds. She also enjoyed spending summer up north with family. Shirley was an avid babysitter and took care of all her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and all her grandchildren, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Those Shirley leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Cindy (Michael) Tomko, Terry Reuter and Debbie (Gary) Puestow; four grandchildren, Tracy (Randy) Rein, Jason (Tricia) Tomko, Michelle (Lee) Sommerfeld, and Jesse (fiancée Trisha) Reuter; eight great-grandchildren, Miranda (fiancé Travis) Rein, Shawn (fiancée Danielle) Rein, Zachary Rein, Dayton Rein, Addilynn Tomko, Colin Tomko, Faith Sommerfeld, Emma Sommerfeld, Lilly Reuter, and Hunter Reuter; two great-great-grandchildren, Colt Wilder and Oakleigh Rein; two brothers, John (Ruth) Abel and Milton Abel; brother-in-law, Roger Heberer; sister-in-law, Dolores Reuter; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Reuter; brother, Raymond (Jeanette) Abel; sister, Lucille (Arland) Seyfert; four sisters-in-law, Lucille Abel, Loraine Abel, Audrey Heberer, and Mary Hackbarth; and two brothers-in-law, George Reuter and Al Braun.
A funeral service in remembrance of Shirley will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 7750 Hwy 144 North, West Bend, with burial to be at Washington County Memorial Park.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
The family would like to thank Horizon Home Care & Hospice, especially Michele, Debbie Yenter, and pastor Jonathan Vierkant for all their help and care.
Memorials to St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Shirley’s name are appreciated by the family.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Shirley’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.