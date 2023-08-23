HARTFORD
Shirley J. Henschel
June 22, 1946 - Aug. 20, 2023
Shirley June Walter Henschel passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Shirley was one of four daughters born to Otto and Viola (Hackbarth) Walter, on June 22, 1946. Shirley was proud to be employed by the Department of Natural Resources for over 40 years and loved interacting with the public. Shirley spent the greater part of her 77 years on Pike Lake in Hartford. In her free time, she enjoyed doing puzzles, crocheting with the “Happy Hookers,” and playing cards with friends. She was known to be quite the social butterfly buzzing around in her electric wheelchair.
Shirley was survived by her sisters Sandra Feltus and Ruby White, as well as many nieces and nephews. Shirley also had many friends she considered family. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Viola; her husband, Ottomar (Mark) Henschel; her sister Barbara (Tony) Radermacher, and her brothers-in-law William Feltus and Ronald White.
To honor Shirley’s wishes, there will be no service. Family and friends would like to thank the staff at Cedar Community who made Shirley feel loved and cared for.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family. Condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com.