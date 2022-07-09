Shirley M. Hefter
March 3, 1932 - July 4, 2020
Shirley M. Hefter (nee Noegel) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 4, 2022, at the age of 90.
She was born on March 3, 1932, to Joseph and Anita Noegel. Shirley married her husband, Harold Hefter, on May 17, 1952. For 64 years, they truly lived, laughed, and loved together.
Shirley‘s life was dedicated to nurturing and caretaking. After graduating from Holy Angels grade school, she continued to live with and care for her great-aunt and -uncle, Tillie and Louis Kuhaupt. She did this while supporting her husband in his endeavors and raising their four children.
She volunteered at her children‘s elementary school in the health room, and later in life enjoyed shopping and baking cookies with some of the women residents of the Cedar Lake Home.
Mom loved to shop, shop, and shop! She was always stylishly dressed, made up and looking beautiful. Mom and Dad enjoyed outings with their friends, traveling the U.S. and Europe, and winters in Florida.
She was everything a mom and grandma could be! Mom was much more to her family than she will ever know. She was always thankful for her wonderful life and felt lucky to have lived it. Mom, Grandma ... we were the lucky ones!
Those Shirley leaves behind to cherish her memory include her four children, Cheryl (Tom) Hauser, Jeannie (Mick) Stopar, Gail Hoff, and Alan (Juliene) Hefter. She was a most loving grandma to Michael and Elizabeth Hauser, and a special friend to Klaus Hoff.
Shirley was welcomed by her parents; her loving husband, Harold; two brothers, Deril and Russell; and many other relatives and friends who went before her.
A memorial service in remembrance of Shirley will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. A private family burial will be held.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.
In memory of Shirley, perhaps enjoy two of her favorite things - Peanut M&Ms and a Diet Pepsi. And hug your loved ones a little tighter today.
Thank you to the staff at New Perspective Senior Living.
Fortunately, her family knows goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; they simply mean ‘ll miss you until we meet again.'
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Shirley’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.