Shirley Peters
Shirley Peters was reunited with her beloved husband, Sylvester, on January 17, 2022. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children David (Pam) and John (Terri); grandchildren Michelle, Chrissy, Steven, Jacob, Brandon (Sam), Jesse, Rebecca (Jonathan), Natasha and Korey and numerous great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Eleanor.
Visitation to be held at Phillip Funeral Home (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) on Wednesday, January 26, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a service to follow at 7:00 with Fr. Carlos Londono presiding. Burial will be private.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.