WEST BEND
Shirley Virginia Christie
Shirley Virginia Christie (nee Paulsen) of West Bend was reunited with her husband in Heaven on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the age of 89. Shirley was born in Kirksville, Missouri, the daughter of Adolf and Mamie (nee Ackerson) Paulsen. She married Walter Lee Christie in 1974. Before her marriage, Shirley trained and competed in horse shows, and played violin in Marshfield Symphony until 1974. She worked on her family farm before and after her father’s death in 1961. Shirley then started work as a secretary in branch office of World Book, in Wisconsin Rapids. After marriage she and Walter moved to Milwaukee, Brown Deer, Jackson, and West Bend, she retired from Johnson Controls in 1998.
Shirley and Walter enjoyed camping in northern Wisconsin Chequamegon National Forest, also camped in Glacier National Park, Montana. They flew around Mt. McKinley in a Bush plane, flew to Tahiti and cruised Society Islands, and numerous trips to Hawaii and Caribbean.
Shirley is survived by her sisters Jeanette (the late Dean) Bryant, and Marlys (the late Wayne) Jensen; niece Kim (Grant) Toner; nephews Craig Bryant, and Jeffrey Jensen. She is further survived by stepchildren Nadene (Philip) Koepke; Virginia (Jim) Lozier, Christine Edgeworth, and Yvonne (Tony) Girodano, other relatives, and friends. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Edward, and niece Jill Bryant.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the 4:30 p.m. funeral service at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. The burial will take place privately at Washington County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank the Cedar Community and the Hospice staff for the care and compassion they showed to Shirley.
