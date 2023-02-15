Sister Laura Jean Spaeth, SSND
Sister Laura Jean Spaeth, SSND, was born to eternal life February 5, 2023, age 79.
She is survived by her sister Lucy (David) Bingen; her brothers Jerome (Diane) Spaeth, Tony (Mary Jane) Spaeth, Bernie (Trish) Spaeth, Ron (Helen) Spaeth, Richard (Judy) Spaeth; sister-in-law Ruth Spaeth; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Isadore and Lorraine (Hentz) Spaeth; her sisters Sister Gabriel Mary SSND, Mary (Lloyd) Verhaalen and Alice (Merlin) Adelmeyer; her brothers Hank (Laverne) Spaeth and Charles Spaeth; nieces Barbara Verhaalen, Sherry Lutz; nephews Charles, Michael, and Dennis Spaeth.
Services will be held on Monday, February 20, at Christ King Catholic Church, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa.
Viewing will be from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Prayer service at 10:30. Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.