Sister Laura Jean Spaeth, SSND

Sister Laura Jean Spaeth, SSND

Sister Laura Jean Spaeth, SSND, was born to eternal life February 5, 2023, age 79.

She is survived by her sister Lucy (David) Bingen; her brothers Jerome (Diane) Spaeth, Tony (Mary Jane) Spaeth, Bernie (Trish) Spaeth, Ron (Helen) Spaeth, Richard (Judy) Spaeth; sister-in-law Ruth Spaeth; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Open Cross Obits

She was preceded in death by her parents, Isadore and Lorraine (Hentz) Spaeth; her sisters Sister Gabriel Mary SSND, Mary (Lloyd) Verhaalen and Alice (Merlin) Adelmeyer; her brothers Hank (Laverne) Spaeth and Charles Spaeth; nieces Barbara Verhaalen, Sherry Lutz; nephews Charles, Michael, and Dennis Spaeth.

Services will be held on Monday, February 20, at Christ King Catholic Church, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Wauwatosa.

Viewing will be from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Prayer service at 10:30. Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.

Recommended for you