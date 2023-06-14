JACKSON
Stephen I. Chantelois
July 3, 1928 – June 3, 2023
Stephen I. Chantelois, formerly of Jackson, died on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King at the age of 94 years. He was born July 3, 1928 in L’Anse, MI to the late Wilfred and Alice (nee Bergesen) Chantelois. As a child, he grew up in Iron River, WI, attending local schools.
While in high school, he served with the Merchant Marines. He later went on to graduate from the former Iron River High School with the Class of 1946.
Shortly after graduation, he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. After his discharge, he returned to the Iron River area. During the Korean Conflict, he was called up to the USMC, serving until January 1952.
While serving with the Merchant Marines, he came to Milwaukee where he met Karen Ellington. Steve and Karen were united in marriage on December 26, 1953 in Milwaukee.
Steve went onto college, earning a degree in economics. He later went on to earn his teachers certificate, and subsequent masters degree in secondary education.
In 1960, the family made their home in Jackson. For over 25 years he taught business administration subjects at the West Bend High Schools. Over the years, he also owned and operated Edgewood Painters.
One of his favorite pastimes was cross country skiing. He participated in the Birkebeiner in Cable, and also the Great American Ski Chase for many years.
Survivors include his wife Karen; 4 children: Judith (Brynley Dohlman) of Dillwyn, VA, Allen (Brenda) of Malone, Carl (Nicole) of Gilbertsville, KY and Eric (Jessica) of Seattle, WA; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 brother Wilfred of Osceola; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 son Stephen Douglas and 1 sister Verda Thompson.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 19 from 2 until 3 p.m. with funeral services following at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend. Burial will follow in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Jackson with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Veterans Home – King for the benefit of Ainsworth Hall are appreciated.
Messages for the family may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.