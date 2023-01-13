Stephen ‘Steve’ Russell Bayer
March 8, 1951 - Jan. 10, 2023
Stephen “Steve” Russell Bayer, age 71, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023, at his home in West Bend surrounded by family. He was born on March 8, 1951, in Hartford to Russell and Shirley (nee Krueger) Bayer. Steve enjoyed fishing, hunting and was an avid football and racing fan.
Steve is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathleen (nee Zahn); children, Scott (Stacey) Bayer, Sonya (Ryan) Herrick, Kurt Bayer; grandchildren, Kaylee Bayer and Gavin Bayer, Miya, Piper and Laikyn Herrick; his sister Janice (Paul) Schlinsky; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Zahn; siblings-in-law, Carol (Larry) Pawlik, Linda (David) Rehberger, Richard (Stephanie) Zahn and Dale (Susan) Zahn. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Shirley (nee Krueger) Bayer, and father-in-law, Richard (Dorothy) Zahn.
A gathering of friends and family will be on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. To honor Steve’s wishes, no formal service will follow.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.