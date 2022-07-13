WEST BEND
Stephen ‘Steve’ Tavidian
Dec. 17, 1955 - July 9, 2022
Stephen “Steve” Tavidian, 66, of West Bend, formerly of Sussex was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on July 9, 2022.
Steve was born on December 17, 1955 in Milwaukee to Mike and Delores Tavidian. He was united in marriage to Cynthia “Cindy” Schmidt on April 30, 1977, at Covenant Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.
Steve graduated from Oak Creek High School in 1974. He was a skilled maintenance mechanic by trade and found his home with the maintenance department at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa in 2007. Earlier this year he retired from the Froedtert West Bend campus.
Steve loved sports and was a basketball referee for 30-plus years throughout Southeastern Wisconsin. He also officiated area youth and high school football games for many years. While officiating, Steve met many new people who then became lifelong friends. He left a lasting impression on many players, parents, and coaches.
Steve was also an avid fisherman, traveling to Minocqua, Canada, Lake Erie, and other destinations. Above all he loved his family, especially being a Papa. Some of his best memories were made on our vacations Up North in the summer.
Those Steve leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 45 years, Cindy; three daughters, Keri (J.R.) White, Amy (Christopher) Clouthier, and Kristen (Tyler) Apel; six grandchildren, Cameron, Julia, Asher, Elliot, Spencer, and Jack; mother, Delores Tavidian; two siblings, Joanne (Ken) Wachowski and Alan (Lisa) Tavidian; and sisters-in-law, Jan (Bill) Waech and Nancy Schmidt. He is further survived by dear friends Mark and Denise Cychosz, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Mike Tavidian; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ruth and Lester Schmidt.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church (809 S 6th St., West Bend, WI 53095). The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at church from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service. Private interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park on Friday. Memorials in Steve’s name can be directed to St. John’s Church/School (Athletic Department) in West Bend.
The family would like to thank the selfless individuals who immediately rendered aid along with the Mauston EMS and Police Department for their care and compassion.
