Steven ‘Fluffy’ Williams
Steven “Fluffy” Williams, age 50, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Froedtert of West Bend Hospital, with a laugh in the air and smile on his lips. He was born on November 19, 1971, in West Bend to Bonnie and Ruth (nee Maschmann) Williams Jr.
Fluffy loved his feline companion, Harley. He had an extensive comic book collection and a very large action figurine collection. He loved collecting items; music and movies and football helmets and friends. Fluff had a love of beautiful things like his love of fast and old cars and Harleys.
Fluffy is survived by his aunt Janet and 2 cousins from Iowa. He also leaves behind his family of his heart, Mike Jacobs, Alva Richards, Tom Johnson and Amy Jacobs. He will be greatly missed by his beloved nieces and nephews, Madi Jacobs, Skylar Johnson, Laynee, Mira and Alva the 3rd Richards, Dylan Amundson and Hunter Arndt.
Fluffy was preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie and Ruth Williams; his sister, Ann Williams; and his beloved cats Sammy and Einstein.
A memorial service will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Phillip Funeral home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with the Rev. Jonathan Vierkant presiding. Visitation will be prior at the funeral home on Thursday, November 17, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:15 p.m.
A special thank-you to all the doctors and nurses at Froedtert Hospital, the West Bend Dialysis Center, West Bend Taxi for all the care you have given. And to ALL OF YOU who made Fluffy’s life brighter.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.