Steven Lichtenwalner
Steven Lichtenwalner found peace on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the age of 69. He was the beloved husband of Linda Lichtenwalner (nee VanderWyst) for 49 years; loving father of Joyce (Jason) Kurucz, Richard (Jessica) Lichtenwalner and Mary (Randy) Warfel. He was devoted grandpa to Elizabeth, Grace and Dakota Kurucz, Isabel and Lukas Lichtenwalner and Callie, Landon and Lydia Warfel. He was brother to Linda (Jim) Christy and Joyce (Ray) Addonizio.
Steve proudly served his country when he enlisted into the Army June 1971 until August 1978. After service he returned to Wisconsin where he was employed as a printer for 30 years. He also enjoyed spending his time at Hoeft’s Resort where he and Linda have had a trailer for 37 years. He became a VFW member at the Germantown VFW Post 9202, where he also served as commander for 3 years.
Celebration of life will be held on September 30, 2022, at the Germantown American Legion Post N120-W15932 Freistadt Road, Germantown. Sharing your memories will begin at 4:00, service at 5:30 and dinner at 6:00. The family requests Harley-Davidson and military wear be worn in honor of Steve.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Steve’s name to VFW Post 9202 is appreciated.