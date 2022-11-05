CELINA, TEXAS
Steven Nothem II
June 28, 1986 — Oct. 18, 2022
Police Officer Steven Robert Nothem II, 36, of Celina, Texas was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
Steven was born June 28, 1986, in West Bend, son of Steve and Peggy Nothem of Kiel and Sharon Nothem of Sheboygan. Steven attended Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Grade School and graduated from Kiel High School in 2005.
Following high school, Steve joined the U.S. Marine Corps and honorably served eight years, including two tours in Iraq.
On June 21, 2008, he married Cristl Leigh McLellan of Utah.
Upon his discharge from the Marine Corps, Steve attended school in Utah where he received his degree in Criminal Justice. He then went on to complete Police Academy and served four years with the Grand Chute Police Department. In 2020, Steve and his family relocated to Texas where he served with the Carrollton Police Department for nearly three years.
Even in death, Steven continued to serve others as an organ donor. Steve will forever be remembered for his compassion, integrity and his profound love for his family and friends.
Steve is survived by his wife, Cristl Leigh, and their four precious children, Samuel Lee, twins Carter Mathias and Logan Robert, and Sadie Grace. He is further survived by his parents, Steve and Peggy Nothem of Kiel and Sharon Nothem of Sheboygan; his siblings, Kyle (Beth) Nothem of Glenbeulah, Kelly (John) Schisel of Kiel; stepsister Amanda (Barry) Kraemer of Kiel and stepbrother Terry (Jenni) Koenig of Mishicot; brother-in-law Tim Jubeck of Milwaukee; father and mother-in-law, Brandon and Pam McLellan; brother- and sisters-in-law Chantel (Phil) Day, Brant McLellan and Hayley (Adam) Peterson; paternal grandparents Harold and Arlene Nothem of Kewaskum; maternal grandparents Joanne and Tony Dragan of Sheboygan; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A public candlelight vigil was held Sunday, Oct. 23, hosted by the Carrollton Police Department. Funeral services were held at Prestonwood Baptist Church, Frisco, Texas, on Oct. 27.
A memorial service will be held at the Kiel Wisconsin High School Performing Arts Center on November 26 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service.