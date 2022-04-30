Steven ‘Steve’ C. Vogt
September 15, 1958 — April 28, 2022
Steven “Steve” C. Vogt was called home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2022 with his family lovingly by his side. Steve was born on September 15, 1958, to Carl and Helen (nee Schneider) Vogt in West Bend.
Steve graduated from Slinger High School in 1976 and Moraine Park Technical College in 1978. He was employed as a heavy equipment mechanic for 42 years, gaining a plethora of friends along the way. In 2020, Steve retired and filled his time volunteering for Interfaith Caregivers, helping friends and family, and enjoying life. He especially enjoyed his time spent at the family cottage on Shawano Lake.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Cheryl (nee Konrath); daughter Katalin (fiancée Anthony Benoit); son Jared (special friend Abby Milkus and her daughter Violet); siblings, Charles (Theresa) Vogt, Daniel (Karen) Vogt, JoAnne (Thomas) Pella; James (Brenda) Vogt, and John (Vickie) Vogt; brother-in-laws Gary (Carrie) Konrath; Paul (Roxanne) Konrath; Jeff Konrath; Steve (Carol) Konrath; and Andrew Konrath. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Helen Vogt; parents-in-law, Allen and Margaret Konrath; and other family and friends including special friends Jeff, Penny, and Dave.
Steve lived a full and exciting life, often going the extra mile and never hesitating to help and give advice where needed. He had a special gift for making friends quickly and keeping them forever. He enjoyed getting to know people and their life stories. He cherished his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Resurrection Parish (215 Main Street, Allenton, WI). Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County or The Threshold Inc. are encouraged.
A special thank-you to the Neurosciences ICU at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, his loving and caring nurses in the ICU (especially Alexandria and Amanda), and the many professionals that provided comfort and care to Steve and his family.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.