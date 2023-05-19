GREEN BAY
Steven ‘Steve’ John Hupfer
Jan. 5, 1959 - May 17, 2023
Steven “Steve” John Hupfer, 64, Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023. He was born January 5, 1959, in West Bend to Francis “Fritz” and Rita (Wernicke) Hupfer.
Steve graduated from West Bend East High School, Class of 1977. He spent his life working in the trades: framer, roofer, glass installer and more. He also worked at Great Lakes Calcium for many years.
Steve was an avid sportsman; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and ice fishing - especially ice fishing. The deeper the lake, the better! He had many hobbies through the years including knife making, stained glass, building bluebird houses and collecting ice fishing tip-ups.
Steve’s biggest life passion was the honeybee. Steve was a beekeeper and advocate in the bee community. He was self-taught, but extremely knowledgeable and passionate about educating new beekeepers. He was involved with the Brown County Beekeepers Association, serving as both vice president and president for several years. He volunteered with Mosquito Hill Nature Center and the Izaak Walton League, assisting with bluebird habitat, beehives and conservation efforts. Steve also visited neighboring bee associations including Door County Beekeepers Club, Waupaca County Beekeepers Association and Shawano County Beekeepers, to name a few. He will be greatly missed by the beekeeper community.
Steve and Sandy married in 1992. They were blessed with 30 wonderful years together. Steve loved the Lord and enjoyed serving Him through mission trips. In fact, he and Sandy met as part of a mission trip to Belgium, which was the first of many they enjoyed together.
Steve had a dry sense of humor. His favorite musical was “Guys on Ice” (which he frequently quoted). Sandy will miss his great wit and their friendly banter. They laughed a lot and despite himself he really enjoyed bonding with their newest kitties, Piper and Reggie. He enjoyed spending time with Sandy, family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; mother, Rita Hupfer; mother-in-law, Darlene Engbretson; sisters, Sarah Hupfer, Barbara Brouwer, Chris (fiancŽ, Chris Kuck) Hupfer; sister-in-law, Susan (Mike) Janssen; nieces and nephew: Amanda (Brian) Clark, Leah (Jacob) Love, Jacob Lamers; other relatives and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Francis “Fritz” and father-in-law, Robert Engbretson.
Sandy and family would like to thank the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Door County Sheriff’s Department and Hobart/Lawrence Police Department for their diligent efforts and compassion in locating Steve. Though he will be greatly missed, at the end he was outdoors, “doing bees,” i.e., doing what he loved.
“We love you Steve. Bee good. See you in heaven.”
Friends and family will gather at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23; funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Steve’s name with The American Bee Federation.