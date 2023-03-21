Steven V. Hurula
October 31, 1966 - February 24, 2023
Steven V. Hurula, age 56, went home to Heaven after a courageous battle with brain cancer. The youngest child of the late Edward and Alice (Perdeus) Hurula, he was born in Hartford and graduated from St. Kilian grade school, Hartford Union High School class of 1985, and St. Norbert College in 1989.
His profession was a religion teacher and coach for Catholic high schools in Marinette, American Samoa in the South Pacific; and he taught and coached at Xavier High School in Appleton since 1994. Having a passion for teaching not only in the classroom, but out on the field, Steve wanted to give youth the opportunity to experience the meaning and joy found in its camaraderie - as a coach and as an umpire.
Steve went by many names: father, teacher, brother, coach, mentor, leader, trusted adult, cantor, umpire, son; but none as important as the title child of God. He never complained or asked for help Ñ and often declined it when asked. The most difficult part of his life was the end, when he finally needed to ask for help - and help was waiting in every corner of his life. He needed to become vulnerable - while keeping to his Hurula stubborn self.
He is survived by his children Vincent (Susan) and Miriam of Appleton; siblings Barbara of Hartford, Judy (the late Matt Watson), Mike (Donna) and Janet of New Mexico; seven nieces and nephews and many loving relatives and cherished friends, along with the thousands of students he touched throughout his career.
A funeral Mass was held at St. Pius X Church on March 1. He is buried at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Appleton, close to his beloved Xavier High School. Steve brought joy and compassion wherever he went, and we miss his genuine and hearty laugh. Throughout his life, Steve put his faith into action and led by example for all of us, including his brave cancer fight.
Well done, good and faithful servant.