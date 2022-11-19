HARTFORD
Susan M. Schulteis
Oct. 11, 1950 — Nov. 16, 2022
Susan M. Schulteis (nee Doerfert) age 72 of Hartford passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend, surrounded by the love and care of her sons and family. Susan was born October 11, 1950, in Hartford to Dolores A. (nee Werner) and Raymond F. Doerfert. She graduated Hartford Union High School, class of 1968. She was united in marriage to David R. Schulteis on August 2, 1969, at St. Kilian Catholic Church, Hartford. She was a longtime member of St. Kilian Church and later attended St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Hubertus. Sue served on the Board of Selections for the Hartford BEST (Better Education Scholarship Trust). Sue was a beautician for several years and later owned and served as president of Dave’s Job Shop, Manufacturing Inc.
She loved her family with all her heart, enjoying every get-together they had, playing games and cards, basketball, making greeting cards and crafts. Sue was most happy while gardening, her favorite hobby.
Sue is survived by her loving sons, Dr. Ryan D. (Shannon) Schulteis, MD, MS of Chapel Hill, NC, and Matthew S. (Amanda) Schulteis of Richfield; cherished grandchildren, Keegan, Tristan, Cullen, Kendall and Kaylee Schulteis; and dear sister, Carol (Dick) Scharpf. She is further survived by loved relatives and cherished friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David; brothers, Donald R. and (infant)Thomas Doerfert; parents; and parents-in-law, Francis and Lucille (nee Jochem) Schulteis.
Memorial service for Sue will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027, with Rev. Tim Bickel officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 2:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Private committal will be held in St. Kilian Cemetery, Hartford.
Contributions in memory of Sue are appreciated to the Washington County Humane Society, in care of Matthew Schulteis.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome. com.