RUBICON
Susan Mae Schnorenberg
March 19, 1951 - May 17, 2022
Susan Mae Schnorenberg (nee Schmitt), age 71, of Rubicon passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in the comfort of her home and within the love and care of her family.
Sue was born March 19, 1951 in Hartford to Rose Mary J. (nee Kolb) and Gilbert F. Schmitt. She attended St. Hubert’s grade school and graduated from Washington High School, class of 1969. Sue was united in marriage to James T. Schnorenberg on September 30, 1972, at St. Hubert’s Church in Hubertus. She worked for the Hartford Kwik Trip retiring after 10 years, and prior for Chrysler, The Mole Hole, B&B Trailers, and provided in-home child care. Sue was a longtime member of St. Kilian Catholic Church, the Hartford American Legion Auxiliary Post 19, the Hubertus American Legion Auxiliary Post 511, and the TOPS organization.
Sue enjoyed bowling, flower gardening, anniversary trips to Appleton for Octoberfest, vacations at Tony and Denise’s cottage in Tomahawk, among other trips around Wisconsin. She also enjoyed being a team manager and #1 fan of her daughter Anna’s soccer teams and especially watching over her most loving grandson, Leon.
Sue is survived by her beloved husband of 49 years, Jim; loving daughter, Anna Schnorenberg of Hartford; cherished grandson, Leon Ashley; dear siblings, Dennis (Cindy) Schmitt, Patricia Tamayo, Richard (Lauri), Ralph (Darcy), Fred (Rose), Philip (Lisa), Carolyn (Rob) Connolly, and Jennifer (Gary) Feiner; and dear siblings-in-law, Mary (Dennis) Murphy and Gerard (Joan) Schnorenberg.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Evelyn Mae; parents, Rose Mary and Gilbert Schmitt; brother, Michael Schmitt; nephew, Tim Tamayo; and parents-in-law, Clarence and Mildred Schnorenberg.
Mass of Christian burial for Sue will be celebrated Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 264 W. State Street, Hartford, with the Rev. Britto Suresh officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at church on Tuesday from 2:30 p.m.-5:15 p.m.
Committal will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at St. Kilian Catholic Cemetery, Hartford. Please meet at St. Kilian Catholic Church at 11:15 a.m. for formal procession.
Contributions in memory of Sue are appreciated to St. Kilian Catholic Parish, Preceptor Hospice, Hubertus’ American Legion Post 522, and/or to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, in care of James or Anna Schnorenberg. Please also consider contributing to her memory by donating blood or monetarily to a local blood center.
Jim and Anna would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the friends and family who went above and beyond to support them, Susan Connolly, R.N, all the wonderful and caring nurses from Preceptor Home Health & Hospice, Dr. Patti Liethen, and the Rev. Britto Suresh.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family.