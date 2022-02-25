WEST BEND
Susan “Sue” J. Smithers
Dec. 19, 1939 - Feb. 23, 2022
Susan “Sue” J. Smithers (nee Calhoun), 82, of West Bend found peace on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, West Bend.
Sue was born on December 19, 1939, to the late Robert and Elsbeth (nee Toepfer) Calhoun in Milwaukee. On April 23, 1960, she was united in marriage John Smithers at St. Frances Cabrini Church in West Bend. She was a homemaker taking care of the family. Sue volunteered at the gift shop at St. Joseph’s Hospital for 25 years. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends and family. Sue especially enjoyed spending time with her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Sue leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two children, David (Ruth) Smithers of Racine and Mary Ellen Ogle of West Bend; seven grandchildren, Jacob (Jordann) Smithers, Trisha (James) Reinke, Anthony “AJ” Smithers, Jennifer (Joe) Sandrin, Kelsey (Ryan) Newburry, Stephanie Binder and Andrew Binder; three great-grandchildren, Lorelei Sandrin, Joseph “JB” Sandrin, and Estelle Smithers; sister, Mary Rolf; brother-in-law, William “Bill” (Elaine) Smithers; sister-in-law, Sue Calhoun; son-in-law, David Binder; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, John Smithers; daughter Barbara Jean Binder; brother, Robert Calhoun; son-in-law, Brian Ogle; brother-in-law, Harold “Ben” (Joan) Smithers; and sister-in-law, Mary Smithers.
A funeral service in remembrance of Sue will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Cedar Community and Dr. Brian Wolter for all their help and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Holy Angels Catholic Church or Cedar Community Foundation would be appreciated.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Sue’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.