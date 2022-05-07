WEST BEND
Susan ‘Suzy’ Elliott (DuBois)
May 6, 1954 — May 6, 2022
Susan “Suzy” Elliott (DuBois), age 68 years, of West Bend passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Suzy was born on May 6, 1954, in Milwaukee to Allen and Rita DuBois (Jesmok). She was a graduate of James Madison High School – class of 1972. She was united in marriage to Robb Elliott on October 12, 1974, at Corpus Christi Parish in Milwaukee. Suzy was employed at Briggs and Stratton in Milwaukee for 32 years.
Those Suzy leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 47 years, Robb; two sons, Blake Elliott and Chad (Angela) Elliott; five grandchildren, Harper, Kortni, Alexa, Brooklynn, and Zachary; three siblings, Dawn Danek and her son, Justin; Wayne (Annette) DuBois and their son and grandsons, Wesley (Wendy) DuBois — Xavier and Isaiah; Tim (Debbie) DuBois and their sons and grandson, Danny Perry and David (Katie) Perry – Eli.
She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Scott (Roxanne) Elliott and their daughters and granddaughter, Dreanne – Kinsley, and Toria; sisters-in-law, Sean (Harry) Grimmer, Kim Elliott, and Jodi Huppertz and her son, Eric; special aunt, Judy (the late Dennis) Zimmermann; and special friends, Russ (Sooz) Gavin, Marty (Margaret) Meyer, and Dave (Nancy) Banazak; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Suzy was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Marion Johnson and Fred Johnson.
In honor of Suzy’s wishes, private services will be held.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Suzy’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhumpatten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.