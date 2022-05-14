WEST BEND
Sylvia Wawrzyniak
Dec. 23, 1921 - April 28, 2022
Sylvia Wawrzyniak (Annok), age 100, of West Bend, formerly a long-time resident of Wauwatosa and Milwaukee, was called home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2022 enveloped in the love of her family.
Sylvia was born December 23, 1921 in Tartu, Estonia to August and Euphrosina Annok. She fled Estonia to Munich, Germany during World War II. After the war was over, she met her husband, Henry. They were married in Munich on May 12, 1949. Shortly thereafter the couple moved to the United States and settled in Milwaukee. Sylvia worked at Schuster's & Gimbels and then American Appraisal Company for many years.
Those Sylvia leaves behind to cherish her memory include her son, Roland (Cheryl); daughter, Kathie (Mark) Braun; grandchildren, Nicole (Mark) Weis, Ryan (Nicki) Braun, Christy (Seth) Spiegel, and Jake Wawrzyniak; and great-grandchildren, Ryker and Avery. She is further survived by family in Poland and Australia, and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home 1315 W Washington St. - West Bend, WI 53095. Visitation will follow the service at the funeral home from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Private family inurnment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.
Memorials in Sylvia's name can be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (10025 W North Ave - Brookfield, WI 53226).
The family would like to thank the staff at The Fields of Washington County for their care and compassion over the past few years.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Sylvia's arrangements.