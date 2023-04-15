WEST BEND
Sylvia Wearnisch
May 19, 1929 — April 13, 2023
Sylvia Wearnisch, formerly of Milwaukee, was a current resident of Cedar Ridge, West Bend.
She was born to eternal life on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the age of 93. Sylvia was born on May 19, 1929, to her parents the late Louis and Kunigunda (nee Eckstein) Wearnisch on the farm in Lodi. Sylvia is survived by her nephew and niece, Dave (Marnie) Kobelinski, and Bernice (Steve) Anderl; a grand-nephew, three grand-nieces, as well as six great-grand-nieces and three great-grandnephews.
She is reunited with her sisters the late Ann (Raymond) Kobelinski, Jean (Greg) Liegel, and her twin sister, Josephine, who died shortly after birth; and nephew, Mark Kobelinski.
VISITATION: Sylvia’s family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
SERVICE: A funeral service in remembrance of Sylvia will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. Burial will take place at Gardens Bluff Cemetery in Lodi.
Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Sylvia's arrangements.