MAYVILLE
Tanya Ann Johnson
September 6, 1985 - July 21, 2023
Tanya Ann Johnson, age 37, of Mayville, Wisconsin, passed away at her home on July 21, 2023.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Tanya’s life will be held by her parents, Deborah and Les, and brother, Zachary, in West Bend, Wisconsin, at West Bend Masonic Center on October 21, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The West Bend Masonic Center is located at 301 N. University Dr., West Bend.
Tanya was born in West Bend on September 6, 1985. Tanya attended Hartford Union High School and later pursued a career as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) in nursing homes. She dedicated herself to providing compassionate care to those in need. Tanya cherished spending time with her children, nieces, and nephews.
Tanya is survived by her children, Annabell Lou Babbitt and Hendrix Upton Babbitt; her mother, Deborah Lipke; stepfather, Les Lipke; her siblings, Zachary Homuth, Jesse Homuth, Lacy Homuth, and Tara Haynes; her stepsiblings, Stacey Wallace (Matt), Sara Lipke (Travis), Leah Lemke (Derrick), Douglas Leitheiser, and Amanda Olvassen. Tanya will be further missed by her 15 nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as many friends she has made along the way.
Tanya was preceded in death by her son, Zenzel August Babbitt; dad, Bruce Homuth; her father, Ted Leitheiser; as well as both sets of grandparents.
Please join us in remembering Tanya Ann Johnson.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For more information, visit www.Koepsellfh.com.