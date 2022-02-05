Terence ‘Terry’ Daniel Taylor
Oct. 11, 1942 - Jan. 30, 2022
Terence “Terry” Daniel Taylor, age 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Wellington Place in Hartford. He was born on October 11, 1942, in Milwaukee to Daniel and Clara (nee Manz) Taylor.
Terry enjoyed sports, sports, and more sports! He played tennis and basketball at the high school and collegiate level, and he was an avid bowler until he was 77. He loved to travel; he was able to see so many wonderful things in his lifetime Ñ it was a passion of his. He loved his job as a teacher, principal, and substitute teacher, he loved the children and making an impact on their life. Being able to do this fulfilled him and made him so happy. And most of all he loved his family; we were blessed with such a wonderful Dad and Grandpa.
Terry is survived by his children, Christine (significant other, Shayne) and Todd; 7 beautiful grandchildren Nicole, Alex, Giovanny, Samuel, Madison, Jack and Charlotte; and his brother Dennis (Mary), his sister-in law Rosie and his brother in-law Joe and his grandpups Bean, Buca and Khalisse. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Terry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Kathe (nee Steiner); his parents, Dan and Clara Taylor; his sister Dorothy; his in-laws, Walter and Charlotte Steiner; and many other brothers- and sisters-in-law.
A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor John Bass presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, February 19, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Private inurnment will be at Stillwater Church Cemetery.
In lieu of memorials to the family please make memorials in memory of Terry to the Washington County Humane Society.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.